Composers Decimer Bueno and Umi Hernandez are behind the song “This is Life” by Enrique Iglesias and Maria Becerra

New topic for Enrique Iglesias And Maria Becerra, “Thus is life”It has become a music trend in recent days, but did you know that two Cuban composers are behind this success?

Decimer is good And Amy Hernandez They appear with the Spanish singer as authors of this song, which exceeded one million views on YouTube two days after its premiere.

Capture/Spotify

On his Instagram Stories, Decimer co-promoted the title, which is also a success for him and Umi, as they both showed that they can touch the hearts of the audience with their words.

Capture Instagram/Descemer Bueno

For his part, Enrique Iglesias went to the networks to thank everyone who supported the song since its premiere last Thursday.

This isn’t the first time Decimer and Omi have worked together; Both are voices behind “she”, “February 14”, “360 degrees” And the latest “bottoms out”.

Between Decimer and Enrique Iglesias, in addition to good friendship, there is great cooperation; Beyond known “Dance”, “Turn up the radio” And “We went too far” that they performed together, there are those other songs that the Cuban composed for the Spaniard, among them “When I Fall in Love”, “Loco”, “El Perdidore” and “You’ve gone too far” To sing with Farruko.

This has been a great week for Decimer, since Thursday for the singer She released a touching song called “Mercedes.”Dedicated to his mother and to people who have suffered the effects of a disease such as Alzheimer’s.

But if you haven’t heard “That’s Life” yet, here we are sharing it with you: