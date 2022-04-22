April 22, 2022

Collaboration in science and innovation between Colombia and South Korea

Zera Pearson April 22, 2022 2 min read

Within the framework of the high-level agenda in the Republic of Korea, the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation of Colombia, Tito José Cristian Borrero, and the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation of the host country, Lim Hye Seok, met to advance concrete actions to implement the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the two parties, and to coordinate actions that promote The links between the scientific communities of the two countries and the promotion of new forms of cooperation to promote joint research and technological development projects.

Korea is a benchmark in science, technology and innovation worldwide, as it is the second country to invest the most in research and development with a share of GDP of 4.8%. That is why in 2021 we signed a Memorandum of Understanding with this country that will allow the Colombian scientific community to benefit from experiences, learning and knowledge”, said Minister Tito José Crician.

Both the cooperation instrument signed on August 25 and the action plan designed during the meeting with the senior Korean official, aim to promote joint cooperation in science, technology and innovation between entities, through mechanisms, such as organizing various training courses. Spaces, seminars and workshops, among others; Human capital training activities, scientific exchange activities and transfer of good practices.

The priority areas identified in which the action plan is framed are:

Bioeconomics and Biotechnology

Renewable energy

Basic sciences and space

Cultural and creative industries

During the day, it was decided to provide mutual support to technology-based companies and make efforts to promote the commercialization of the developments achieved, as well as to strengthen cooperation between institutes, universities and other relevant companies of the two countries. Likewise, it was established to encourage visits and exchanges between government officials and experts to work on joint research and development (R&D) projects in designated areas.

