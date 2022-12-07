Clínica del Country Awarded by the Colombian Society for the History of Medicine

Honored by the Colombian Society for the History of Medicine Country Clinic for sixty years of operation. It has been noted that during this time it has served more than 6 million patients while generating 1600 jobs.

“For his mission over 60 years and his significant contribution to the transformation of medicine and medical education in Colombia,” Ricardo Salazar Lopez, Vice President of the Colombian Society, said at the protocol ceremony.

As part of the anniversary celebration, the clinic has announced that over the next five years it will build a new 2,600 square meter care tower that will focus on the medical specialties of cancer, orthopedic transplantation, gastrointestinal, metabolic and cardiovascular surgery.

According to the directors of the clinic, the award is in addition to other awards he has received such as the National Medical Award in 1992, and in 2012; and the Cruz de Boyacá in the Cruz de Plata degree for his contribution to medicine for the country, and the José Acevedo y Gómez Order of Merit, in the Grand Cross degree, for his contribution to the metropolitan area.

So far, the clinic has 1,000 attached doctors, and confirmed that it has increased its capacity since the pandemic, with more intensive care units, with which they have treated more than 9,000 patients with COVID-19.