Dr. Doris Soto will be speaking about art and science at the upcoming Cafe Científico in Puerto Montt

On December 15, Dr. Doris Soto, Principal Investigator of the Interdisciplinary Center for Aquaculture Research INCAR, will participate in the Scientific Café of Puerto Montt, which will be held at the Toco Madera restaurant in the regional capital, Los Lagos.

On this occasion, the ecologist will present her art exhibition “The Skin of Ecosystems” exhibited at Casa del Arte Diego Rivera, in Puerto Montt and inspired by the Cino de Reloncavi, Lake Lanquiho and the Valdivia River Basin. In it, Dr. Doris Soto compliments information, questions, and approaches from science to knowledge of some of the ecosystems represented, highlighting relevant aspects of their history, their current state and how we have modified them from our human habitation.

“The skin of ecosystems is that delicate lightness that separates water from air, earth from water, and living things from their surroundings. It is that delicate covering that contains and divides the elements, that delivers and receives heat, that allows light to pass through or traps it, that sets boundaries and binds them in the same Time Soto explains that it’s the smooth, rough and often invisible surface that catches our eye and can be a mirage when we try to touch it with our fingers.

Doris Soto Benavides holds a degree in Biology from the Faculty of Sciences of the University of Chile and a PhD in Ecology from the joint program of SDSU and UC Davis USA. Since 1990, she has been a professor on the UACh Puerto Montt campus where she has developed extensive studies on the environmental impacts of aquaculture and its interactions with ecosystems. Beginning in 2005, he was a Senior Officer in the Fisheries and Aquaculture Department of the Food and Agriculture Organization in Rome, where he led the Environment and Aquaculture field, where he led the development of guidelines for an ecosystem approach to aquaculture.

At the end of 2016, he joined the FONDAP-ANID Interdisciplinary Center for Aquaculture Research (INCAR) as a Principal Investigator under the auspices of UDEC, leading the integrative program with a focus on ecosystem approaches to aquaculture, climate change and policy research imparting. Currently, most of his research takes place from Puerto Montt with an active participation in environmental, aquaculture and fisheries research in Chile and the world.

Those interested in participating can register in person at the building located at Juan Soler Manfredini Street, Liborio Guerrero corner, Balneario Pelluco in Puerto Montt, or in this online form. Free coffee will be delivered to the first 20 people.

For those who are out of town or cannot attend in person, they will be able to follow Café Científico’s submission through the PARExploraLagos Facebook page.

The Regional Collaborative Project PAR Explora Los Lagos of the Ministry of Science, Technology, Knowledge and Innovation is being implemented by the Universidade Austral of Chile, Puerto Montt headquarters. Science Coffee Puerto Montt is jointly implemented by the Science Links and Communications Unit of the Linkage Direction with UACh Environment headquarters in Puerto Montt. Puerto Montt’s Toco Madera Restaurant collaborates.