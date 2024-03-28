Christopher Nolan's letter of support to Jake Gyllenhaal after he rejected the movie “Batman”

Gyllenhaal was excited to receive a direct call from Christopher Nolan, considering it an accomplishment. (Credit: Associated Press/Reuters)

Ups and downs are not uncommon in an actor's career. Hollywood, especially regarding successful auditions and rejections that can mark a before-and-after point in an individual's career. This is the situation Jake Gyllenhaalwho revealed how he faced not being selected for the main roles in two iconic films despite reaching the final selection stage.

In a recent appearance on “The Howard Stern Show,” Gyllenhaal admitted the frustration he felt at being excluded from the show. Batman Begins And love in red, Two films in which he was trying to play the main role.

In the second of them, the audition process came between Gyllenhaal, Heath Ledger And Ewan McGregorThe latter is the one chosen by the director Baz Luhrmann. It was the first time Jake had heard of Ledger, who later became his partner in the film. The secret is in the mountain.

Ewan McGregor won the main role in the film version of the film “Moulin Rouge” or “Love in Red.” (Credits: 20th Century)

“We were disappointed,” he admitted, but he also stressed that in those situations it was important to maintain a positive mindset. “There will be another. You can audition for another movie. You will have something else. Get used to this situation,” he shared on the program.

A few years later, Gyllenhaal followed his own advice and auditioned for the title role in what would have been one of his most important performances to that point: Batman.

Actor, actually Prince of Persia This was the first option I had David S. GoerWho conceived the story of “Batman Begins” and co-wrote the script with Nolan.

Despite emerging as the favorite of all the actors who showed up for the casting, the character was given to Christian bale.

Christian Bale was eventually chosen for the role of Batman, despite Goyer's interest in Gyllenhaal. (Credits: Image by Snap Stills/Shutterstock)

“To be fair, both directors called me personally to tell me the outcome,” Jake said. “They'll say something like, 'I saw these elements that I really wanted in the character and they're great, but in the end I decided on this because it fits best with this person who's going to be in front of you.' “”

While emphasizing that it is not useful to overthink the reasons for rejection, the 43-year-old American said that he felt motivated when he spoke on the phone with the university director. Batman Begins.

“I remember getting a phone call from Christopher Nolan and thinking, ‘Wow, this is amazing.’ I’ve come a long way,” Gyllenhaal said. “I just have to keep trying. I have to keep trying.”

Nolan and Lurhmann personally contacted Gyllenhaal to explain the reasoning behind their decisions. (Getty Images)

At this stage of his career, Jake Gyllenhaal He does not rule out getting close again Possibility of playing the role of Bruce Wayne In the new universe created by James Gunn at DC. “This will always be an honor. These types of films and roles are classics,” he declared to Screen Rant.

The latest project released by the actor wasDifficult (Road house), an action film that offers an updated version of the classic 80s heroism Patrick Swayze. The story follows the adventures of a former UFC fighter who ends up working as a bouncer at a roadside bar. The film is available for streaming on the platform Prime Video.

Likewise, Gyllenhaal will return to Broadway in 2025, in a stage show Othello with Denzel Washington In the main role. Jake will play the role of Iago in a performance of William Shakespeare's play.