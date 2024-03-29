The consequences keep coming! Will Smith is left without financial resources for his slap on Chris Rock

Although two years have passed since the American order Will Smith slaps comedian Chris Rock During the ceremony Oscar AwardsThe actor is still suffering from the consequences of his aggressive reaction and now his pocketbook is affected.

The 55-year-old artist He was forced to close the Will & Jada Smith Family FoundationWhich he founded in 1997 to support various issues such as education and health. All this is due to the lack of donors, which led her to obtain more than $2 million in 2021 and less than $400,000 in 2022, just in the year in which she showed a face that no one liked, not even the investors who had business. With him.

Although it may seem strange, this could have worked in the Smith family's favor, as according to the media, they planned to close it in 2021 to continue doing their job in a more private way. In the same way, The foundation is said to have received questionable paymentssuch as one of the $3k bank overdraft fees or over $25k of green donated to mental health institutions that no longer exist, etc.

However, this does not affect Will's career, who continues to work in big screen projects and has already managed to overcome his inability to attend the famous ceremony due to a 10-year penalty imposed by the Academy. After what happened, he was released “liberation”, And now he's working on “Bad Boys 4” and its sequel to “I Am Legend.”

What happened that night?

On the night of March 27, 2022, The hero of the novel “The Fresh Prince of Rap” hit Chris Rock in the face After the comedian made a joke about having alopecia Jada Pinkett Smith, the actor's former partner. Rock stated that Pinkett could have been involved in a sequel to Lt. O'Neill now that she had been cut.

After that, he apologized to his colleague and the public: “I'm deeply sorry and I'm trying to be sorry without being ashamed of myself.” He told Rock: “I'm here when you're ready to talk.”