Christian Nodal appears without a tattoo on his face

Midtime Opening

Mexico City / 08.21.2022 17:55:03

Christian Nodal He’s a talented Mexican regional musician, and his talent and life made him someone Currently popular. He’s been involved in a series of controversies since then Belinda breakup Who was his ex-fiancée?

Doctrinal has been severely criticized After completely changing his appearance when changing hair colour s get a tattoo Many of air conditionersa. This change of style caused memes and negative comments against it. However, he has now surprised many netizens when he allowed himself to be seen two years ago.

in that Instagram accountThe Mexican singer shared a video in his stories where he can be seen in his model hat, but what caught everyone’s attention is that he doesn’t have a tattoo on his face.