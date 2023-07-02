Chris Evans says goodbye to social media

Chris Evansfamous actor marvel, left some of his fans sad on social media after he deleted his Instagram and Twitter accounts. However, before he disappeared, the celebrity posted a message explaining the reasons for his decision.

It turns out that yesterday, June 29, the British singer Taron Egerton He revealed in one of his accounts that he needed to take a break from the screen, though he admitted that being away was difficult.

Egerton admitted that he was spending a lot of time scrolling aimlessly on his devices, rather than reading a book, watching movies, or spending time with his family. Therefore, he made the decision to break the cycle that he found addictive.

British actor Taron Egerton earlier decided to retire from social media to spend more time with his family. ( Yasser )

“Have a great year. And if you’re anything like me, remember to leave your bad phone…the phone is in the other room more often.”

The message, also from the dubbing actor, was taken in by Evans, who shared it on Twitter and explained his own reasons to his followers.

In affectionate words, the famous detail in which he said he was also taking a break: “Hi everyone, I’m treating myself to a summer with less screen time, so I’m taking a little break from Twitter and Instagram. See you later! Lots of love!”.

As mentioned earlier, the Captain America accounts are no longer available, and it appears that a co-star’s text encouraged Evans to “disappear” once and for all.

Chris Evans has decided to shut down his official Twitter and Instagram accounts to treat himself to “a summer of less screen time.” ( Yasser )

Previously, Chris used to share videos and photos from his daily life, including his wife Alba Baptista and their pet, a creole.

Other artists such as Drew Barrymore and Selena Gomez have also decided to step back from the world of social media in the past. For example, on February 23, the compiler of A Year Without Rain said: “I’m going to take a break from social networks because it’s a bit crazy. I’m 30, and I’m too old for this… I love you so much! I’ll see them sooner or later. I decided to take a break.” Of everything”, this happened after being involved in a controversy with Justin Bieber’s wife, Hailey.