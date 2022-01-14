Chivas de Guadalajara insists on the return of Uribe Peralta to help the main forces

Uribe Peralta He finished nearly 19 years in Mexican football. “Brush” took advantage of his 38th anniversary to announce his retirement after not finding an offer attractive enough to continue his journey on the pitch. From chivas They did not miss the opportunity and congratulated those who were their gunners in the past tournaments.

Peralta’s contract with Chivas expired in December, by which time the two parties sat down to negotiate but from the red and white offices they had another plan: The Turion-born was offered a position in the club’s organizational structure to assist in the work of the core forces.

but nevertheless, Peralta rejected the proposal considering he still had the football in his legsBut after his official withdrawal yesterday from El Ribaño, they insisted again on reconsidering joining the task force that seeks to reinforce the core forces of Chivas, occupying the place previously owned by Michel Lanio.

According to information from the newspaper El Universal Deportes, they in Chivas do not want to twist their arm and are still waiting for the “brush” to accept the proposal. “The leadership of the Holy Herd is highly regarded, and I have suggested that he join the core forces, where Their task will be to teach children how to take notes, and this sounds ridiculous.“, reads part of the text.

The paradox of the above lines is explained by Uribe’s low scoring contribution while defending Chivas’ jersey. And despite the fact that he arrived as one of the most famous and experienced defenders in Aztec football, Hermoso has scored only one goal for Guadalajara in two years.