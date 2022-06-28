Chiquis Rivera Vacations in the Dominican Republic Turn the Window

Chiquis Rivera continues to celebrate her 37th birthday, as she explained on her Instagram account, crippling her by rocking a daring skirt and mesh top that has stolen thousands of looks.

The daughter of the deceased translator Jenny Rivera is currently promoting her latest album “Abeja Reina”. But these days she celebrates with her friends and boyfriend, photographer Emilio Sanchez from Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic. Last Sunday, June 26, he turned 37 years old.

Cheeky’s Rivera sparkles in a skirt and fishnet top

On the popular platform, where she has 5.3 million followers, Rivera shared a series of snaps in which she showed off her back and a glam look, showing off her curvaceous figure in a long skirt with mesh fabric, which she paired with a matching top and black bikini underneath.

“Another night, another adventure,” Chekes wrote to accompany the photo series that has caused a stir among her millions of followers, having so far received more than 800 comments and 76,500 “likes,” confirming it is one of the networks’ favorites.

Translator of songs such as “Baila asi” and “El Honor”, she left millions of fans surprised and reassured that when it comes to looking stunning with a beach view, her clothes are the best, because the translator made it clear who he is. Fashion and fashion lover.

Celebrating with the girls

The singer made her television debut in the reality show “Jenni Rivera Presents: Chiquis & Raq-C” and in “I Love Jenni” between 2009 and 2013. In 2014, she released her first single “Paloma Blanca”, and today she is one One of the most successful female singers and regional band.

Jani Marine Rivera, the real name of the translator, has already been positioned as an influencer and fashion icon for girls winding. She always surprises with her looks, and it couldn’t be any different for her birthday celebration. She wore the most daring and elegant clothes from the beach.