June 28, 2022

Snoop Dogg admits he's a fan of 'Nosotros los Guapos'

June 28, 2022

Snoop Dogg Beside Drake Bell They have shown on many occasions that they really love Mexican culture. The rapper has collaborated with regional Mexican bands such as the popular Banda MS and even participated in honoring Vicente Fernandez, Also known as “El Charro de Huentitán”, who passed away on December 12, 2021.

This time he admitted another fact. Enjoy a lot of the comedy series “Neutros Los Juapos”. Starring Adrián Uribe and Ariel Miramontes in the characters “Vitor” and “Albertano”. Share a video on social networks enjoying the Mexican production.

He posted the clip on his Instagram where, in addition to watching the series with passion, he tries to tell what happens in the original episode of Televisa. The singer can be heard laughing as he watches the characters joke around.

Of course, it spread quickly and got thousands of likes and comments from people who were excited about this unexpected taste of the rapper. For Snoop Dogg fans who don’t know the featured characters, Fans explained that they are very influential in the television culture of our country.

The video reached the eyes of the actors. Adrián Uribe shared the video in his Stories From Instagram by text “Look who loves us handsome”Accompanied by emojis for laughter and surprise.

Influenced by Mexican culture throughout his life, Snoop Dogg was born in California and was actually a classmate of Jenny Rivera. He continued his musical career until he became a huge fan of regional music.

