December 18, 2021

Chino has become VIRAL for his 'scary' resemblance to Elon Musk (video)

Zera Pearson December 17, 2021 2 min read


Elon Musk. | Photo: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Thousands of Internet users were surprised by the amazing similarity of Yi Long Musk, an Asian man incredibly similar to Elon Musk, who has already spread on the Internet to be verified, according to the comments received in the networks, that “everything has an equivalent made in China.”

In the video originally shared via Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, “Chinese Elon Musk” stands next to a black car while imitating a pole by pointing a few words at the camera, as if it were an interview.

However, the “appalling” similarity between the man and the businessman aroused suspicion among users of social networks, with many of them referring to it as “another Chinese fraud” and asserting that the photos had been altered by a computer.

As they explain, when the shot is closed, the eye-mouth asynchrony can be estimated by camera movement, as if it were delayed, making it “obvious” that it was a “deep fake.”

Deep fakes are often very convincing, explained Justin Bieber, who praised Tom Cruise’s musical skills on Instagram and even shared pictures of him playing the guitar, when it really was about famous impersonator Miles Fisher, who used this technology to digitally place the actor’s face. on his face.

