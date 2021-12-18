December 18, 2021

Super Selectos opens a room in Marseille and Sonsonate

The supermarket chain, Super Selectos Marsella, opened in Opico and Sonsonate El Encuentro.

Photo by LA PRENSA / Margarita Salguero

Both buildings have energy efficient systems, including thermal insulation of walls and roofs.

Photo by LA PRENSA / Margarita Salguero

The 105th store has more than 35 thousand products, including fruits and vegetables, groceries, cleaning, home care and more.

With this construction, 250 direct and indirect jobs were created.

Shop in El Encuentro

This shop is located on the side road to Akagutla. The construction area is 2300 square meters. The construction time was six months, which led to the creation of 300 jobs in the sector and 100 permanent jobs to operate the supermarket.

Photo by LA PRENSA / Margarita Salguero

This shopping center was developed by the furniture development company Bambú.

“El Salvador can become great, we have the best human resources,” said Carlos Calleja, vice president of Súper Selectos.

