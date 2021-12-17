December 18, 2021

Former US First Lady Melania Trump launches her own collection of NFT, with a portion of the proceeds going to fund various charities

The pool of non-consumable tokens was created on the basis of the Solana cryptocurrency blockchain.

Melania Trump, former first lady of the United States, Ads This Thursday on his Twitter account that he will be releasing a batch of Non-Consumable Tokens (NFT, for short in English).

“I am proud to announce the new NFT initiative, which embodies my passion for the arts, and will support my ongoing commitment to children through my ‘Be Best’ initiative,” Donald Trump’s wife said in a statement. “With the help of this new technology platform, we will equip children with computer science skills, including That programming and software development, so they can thrive once they grow up.”

Digital art objects are created on the basis of the Solana cryptocurrency blockchain and will be auctioned on the website MelaniaTrump.com. The first NFT is a digital watercolor work, “Melania’s Vision” by artist Marc-Antoine Colonne, which includes, among other things, a recording of a woman’s voice. It will be available between December 16 and December 31 for the Solana unit (about $177, according to exchange rate for Thursday).

