December 18, 2021

Apple suspends return to the office and will give $1,000 to its employees

Zera Pearson December 17, 2021 1 min read
(CNN Business) – Apple will suspend the return of its employees to the office until an “unspecified” date, and will give all its corporate and retail employees $1,000 to get their offices ready at home.

The move was announced to Apple employees in an email from CEO Tim Cook on Wednesday, according to Various reports. Apple confirmed the email details to CNN Business.

The tech giant’s decision comes amid an increase in COVID-19 cases and concerns about the spread of the omicron variant. Earlier this week, Apple Restore the order of using masks in all your US stores and, ApparentlySome of them will also be closed due to the increase in cases.

Several companies, including Google, Lyft, Uber and Amazon, have postponed their reopening dates several times. Specifically, while uncertainty about the pandemic persists.

In the early months of the pandemic, some technology companies, including Google and Facebook, offered their employees $1,000 bonuses to help with work-from-home expenses.

