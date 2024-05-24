Chinese Zodiac: These are the four animals that will be rewarded with wealth and abundance in the next five days thanks to the Venus Moon

Today, May 23, is the strongest moon of the year. Known as the Flower Moon, the star is associated with new energy, it shows beginnings, so it is a very powerful energy that will allow some animals to have signs Chineese Tower Achieving abundance and prosperity. It’s a fresh start for your home economy, finances and income from your business.

May flower moon

Let’s remember that Eastern astrology uses a complex star reading system to calculate fate and fortune, based on people’s time and date of birth. Thus the cycle is divided into 12 animals: Rat, Ox, Tiger, Rabbit, Dragon, Snake, Horse, Goat, Monkey, Rooster, Dog and Pig. We can relate each of them to the individual and collective personality of those born under the same sign.

Lucky animals according to the Chinese zodiac

bull

(1925, 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

The Flower Moon invites you to experience inner renewal, and tap into this energy to encourage you to take steps of faith and stand up for your ideas. You will leave economic difficulties behind and open a new cycle of prosperity thanks to new ideas that have been brewing in your head.

tiger

(1926, 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022)

Focus on your personal and professional growth. Take advantage of the moon’s energies to recharge your energy and leave the feeling of exhaustion behind. It’s a good time to start diversifying your sources of income.

snake

(1929, 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013)

It is important that you use these five days to relax, visit the people you love, and avoid any kind of conflict. You will make great progress in your work but you must be persistent because good things take time to come. You will never be short of money, so you can take advantage of it to pamper yourself such as a trip to the countryside or a spa day.

Rooster

(1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

Simplify your way of thinking, let the moon guide you and focus on seeing what is around you in a positive way to achieve real personal progress. In business, you will have to make efforts but every effort has its reward because you will complete the amount you need to buy goods to increase your assets.

