Millie Bobby Brown married Jon Bon Jovi’s son in a private ceremony

Actress Millie Bobby Brown, star of the famous series Stranger Things, married singer Jon Bon Jovi’s son, Jake Bongiovi, last weekend in a private ceremony held somewhere in the United States.

As The Sun exclusively revealed on Friday, Brown and Bongiovi are now planning a bigger party.

The young couple began their romantic relationship in 2021, and announced their engagement publicly last year, which caused a big surprise among their followers due to their young age, as she is 20 years old and he is 22 years old.

Bon Jovi himself defended his son in an interview with The Sunday Times, saying the children reminded him of him and his wife Dorothea, who married in 1989 after they met when they were teenagers.

“It’s an accelerated version of what I experienced 40 years ago, and I think with the support of the family around them, they will be together very well,” he said at the time.

According to The Sun, the ceremony was very discreet and was attended by only Brown and Bon Jovi’s closest relatives, including their parents.

None of the young men have yet commented on the matter.

In an interview with Women’s Wear Daily, the actress has already announced that she will hide the most intimate details of her wedding from the public: “Having the opinions and eyes of everyone watching seems unnatural to me.”

Currently, Bobby Brown is filming the final season of Stranger Things, one of Netflix’s most successful series, while Jake Bongiovi is devoting himself to acting and modeling.

Evie