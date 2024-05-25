May 27, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Millie Bobby Brown married Jon Bon Jovi’s son in a private ceremony

Millie Bobby Brown married Jon Bon Jovi’s son in a private ceremony

Lane Skeldon May 25, 2024 2 min read

Actresses Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi.

Actress Millie Bobby Brown, star of the famous series Stranger Things, married singer Jon Bon Jovi’s son, Jake Bongiovi, last weekend in a private ceremony held somewhere in the United States.

As The Sun exclusively revealed on Friday, Brown and Bongiovi are now planning a bigger party.

The young couple began their romantic relationship in 2021, and announced their engagement publicly last year, which caused a big surprise among their followers due to their young age, as she is 20 years old and he is 22 years old.

Bon Jovi himself defended his son in an interview with The Sunday Times, saying the children reminded him of him and his wife Dorothea, who married in 1989 after they met when they were teenagers.

“It’s an accelerated version of what I experienced 40 years ago, and I think with the support of the family around them, they will be together very well,” he said at the time.

According to The Sun, the ceremony was very discreet and was attended by only Brown and Bon Jovi’s closest relatives, including their parents.

None of the young men have yet commented on the matter.

In an interview with Women’s Wear Daily, the actress has already announced that she will hide the most intimate details of her wedding from the public: “Having the opinions and eyes of everyone watching seems unnatural to me.”

Currently, Bobby Brown is filming the final season of Stranger Things, one of Netflix’s most successful series, while Jake Bongiovi is devoting himself to acting and modeling.

See also  Lorena Herrera hasn't left and responded to Lyn May for saying she dresses cheaply

Evie

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Scarlett Johansson had to hire legal counsel to deal with Sam Altman and OpenAI

May 27, 2024 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Geraldine Bazan speaks about Gabriel Soto’s statements in reality

May 26, 2024 Lane Skeldon
3 min read

Video: Lupillo Rivera insists on suing Maribelli | Offers

May 26, 2024 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

2 min read

Cruz Azul: A gesture of greatness for Martin Anselmi with the runner-up medal

May 27, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
5 min read

Scientists say May’s northern lights were the space spectacle of a lifetime

May 27, 2024 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

‘Bunky Prada of the President’ is not sold out: Ecuadorian brand takes advantage of Daniel Noboa’s viral shoe to do ‘marketing’ | Economy | News

May 27, 2024 Phyllis Ward
1 min read

Benefits SNAP Brings Coupons up to U$D 3,487 for Next Few Days: Any For You? | America 2024

May 27, 2024 Winston Hale