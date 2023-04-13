Read the text

Health and will have resources tothe whole community.>> Fours outsideSpring houseApartment complexFor the people of the thirdage that containsCommunity center thereAn event will be heldApril 13th.The house is springFocused community centerin the elderly,We give different resources,physical or mental health.We also have a bankmeal.different things in itWe can help with thatIt could have qualitybetter life.>> This resourceAvailable for everythingsenior residentBut the event is nearThursday will be for everyoneCommunity.>> It is open to allTo the public this Thursday from 9:00From morning until 12:00 noonlate.It is important toSociety knows I haveavailable resources.Without this kind of eventDid they realize the mother of leprosy?It is not very available.>> Services like GodFill in or use a fileimportant to do.What can they expectThursday whenCome to the event?>> There will be servicesImmigration ServiceDentist, different plansMedical where they can giveinformation aboutClinical birth officesquotes.There will also be examsfrom covid 19.A little bit of everything, too.>> The goal of thisThe event is wellnessfull of whomVisit and everything is fullyfree.> From 9 am to 9 am12:00 pm.>> It is important to stressThat when he arrives, he’ll find – in this entrance to the houseSpring, the only oneMust do is go throughcorridor and when you exit through thosedoors, see entrance