July 18, 2022

Chelsea coach explodes against America because of the misfortune he can cause

Cassandra Curtis July 18, 2022 2 min read

The German blues strategist, Thomas Tuchel, sent a message to the Eagles so that he would not repeat it again.

Tuchel criticized America after the friendly match in Las Vegas.
After falling 2-1 to Chelsea in friendly match Held in Las Vegas, Nevada, in America I went out to hold a press conference, where Fernando Ortiz praised the performance of his team and hopes to maintain this level in front of his upcoming European rivals.

On the other hand, who did not leave completely satisfied is Thomas Tuchel, the German strategist in the Blues, who despite being happy victoryAnd the Eagles were severely criticized by How did they go out to play? And the risk that there was a player injury, in something that was supposed to be just preparation.

You can see that they have already started their season. They showed a physical match that we had to adapt to and I’m glad no one was hurt. Sometimes they were at the extreme limit of a pre-season friendly match, especially for us in our first game. But it was good. We adapt to it, accept it and don’t get discouragedThe England captain said.

Fortunately, nothing happened to the big corporations, even the Azulcrema had the luxury of giving it Minutes to Mauricio Reyes A youth team from Coapa that left great flashes against Chelsea, especially in the Offensive play that almost ended with a goal.

Manchester City is the next competitor

The Águilas Tour continues its run and this Wednesday, July 20, America face the citizens Pep Guardiola, in Houston, United States. In this meeting, Erling Braut Haaland will make his debut With English, great feelings are expected.

