Scoring solution? The killer striker that Chivas will be close to adding to his ranks, not Ormenio

In the midst of Guadalajara’s scoring crunch, the striker who was outstanding even on the outside wears the red and white jersey once again.

Jose Juan Macías’ injury highlighted the attacking fragility of Chivas, for which the Rojiblanco coach, Ricardo Cadena, a search for the necessary variablesTo generate dangerous occasions and find strength; However, a solution to these problems may come soon And it’s not about Santiago Urmenio.

Given the loss for about a year from JJGuadalajara’s board of directors has sought to support the Guadalajara striker With the integration of the attacker who was able to strengthen Angel Zaldivar, Paulo Rizar, Sebastian Martinez and Al Tiba GonzalezThe latter is the only one able to score after 270 minutes of play at the 2022 Apertura.

However, then The inner part of the herd can be the solution and it’s about Luis Fernando PuenteThe attacker who is out of the red and white core powers and from He will finally be cured of his ACL injurywhich kept him out of the courts for nearly two years; However, his debut will be soon since he appeared in the standard roster of Sub 20 Guadalajara.

“Just this morning I met Luis Fernando Puente in Verde Valley and we talked a little. Tell me it’s overHe’s already training with the studs on the field, but we’ll have to talk to the medical staff to give us details of what’s going to happen. Puente was injured twice in a row in the kneeHe has not played football for nearly two years. “He is a great striker,” said Enrique Noriega, commentator for Chivas TV, on Wednesday.

Who is Luis Fernando Puente?

He is a 19-year-old offensive player who arrived at the Rojiblanca Foundation in 2016stands out in all categories for its high score share, so in 2020 It was mentioned among the 60 promises of world football in the British newspaper guardian; However, that year, he sustained an ACL injury, which has kept him out of court ever since.

