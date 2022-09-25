Change of ownership of the collective labor agreement of the University of Sciences and Arts of Chiapas – El Sol de México

The labor union From Workers Academics subordinate University From Sciences From Chiapaswon the property a necklace collective From a jobin a year-long battle under the new rules of Reformation the work.

With this final verdict of court Or not specialized in the matter the workFrom distracts judicial From Tuxtla GutierrezChiapas becomes first condition At the national level, this is burdened in the new court From justice and employment in a year Lawsuit.

It may interest you: The Conciliation and Arbitration Boards will be closed on October 3

Secretary General of CityCashDoctor emerald Garcia vinesaid to Sun From Mexicothat ‘justice is finally served, because labor union From staff academic from the University From Sciences s Arts From Chiapasthe professional interest does not represent the majority for Workers who provide their services in said Institute“.

Thus, according to the rule court Or not specialized in issue the workin Tuxtla GutierrezAnd the Chiapasthe aforementioned union lost ownership of TCC No. C/C/53/2022.

Therefore, immediately stop any negotiate From a necklace collective From a job with the shepherd And all payment procedures support Cheap established in itself TCC.

and like any punishment or measure disciplinary.

and notification University From Sciences s Arts From Chiapas This is it labor union From Workers Academics (CityCashHe is the only legitimate one the address From a necklace collective From a job Valid at all work centers in University“.

The secretary General From labor unionAnd the emerald Garcia vineHe commented that all this Lawsuit It took them a year, when the previous standards of Law federation From a job This type of lawsuit took between 4 and 5 years: apply for The negotiate of the contract collective from work.

We hope that the judge’s ruling Or not ExampleFrom court Or not specialized in issue the workAnd the Carlos Enrique Lopez gallicans Stick to the position.”

According to the new rules of justice the work It is 15 days. After that, a strike call will be made to negotiate the new a necklace collective From a job with salads University From Sciences s Arts From Chiapaspointed out.

The University From Sciences s Arts From Chiapasshe has 926 Academics. and follow labor union The independent who won this litigation is 378 academics.