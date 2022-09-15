Certain? The sensitive losses that the Honduran national team may suffer in the friendly match against Argentina

2022-09-15
The Honduras national team He will have a tough test at the end of September when he plays against him in a friendly ArgentinaAmerican champion.
led by star Leo Messiwhich is driven by Lionel Scaloni The two teams will meet with two colors next Friday, Friday the 23rd, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, United States.
Unfortunately, the common Catracho will not have three of his characters in this exhibition duel. It should be noted that we also faced Guatemala in Houston on Tuesday the 27th.
It is almost certain that the losses are at the wheel Edwin Rodriguez and the attacker Albert Ellis. The first because of the former Olympia recentlyHe left Greece on Wednesday As he must stay to adapt to his new club, Aris Thessaloniki, he is therefore ineligible for this FIFA date.
The second is due to the fact that forward from Girondins Bordeaux He sustained a muscle injury in his match on Saturday 10 and it looks like he won’t recover until the international break According to his coach David Guion.
Finally, the attacker came Anthony Lozano Who did not call his team for the second match in a row Cadiz because he has Problems with your loved one. The “chocolate“The previous Saturday he did not play against Barcelona and he will not play against Valladolid on Friday either.
Another figure whose existence is doubtful will be the goalkeeper of Real Spain, Louis “Buba” LopezWho was injured in the first leg of the quarter-finals of the Concacaf League against Herediano. If he has rematch activity, he will indicate that he is in a position to call him, otherwise he will miss the call.
Honduras coach Diego Martín Vázquez will announce this weekend the list of players selected for the friendly match. Argentina. Bicolor is expected to arrive in Miami between Monday and Tuesday.
