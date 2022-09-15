September 15, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Carlos Acevedo, was beaten after not being in the national team squad

Carlos Acevedo, was beaten after not being in the national team squad

Cassandra Curtis September 15, 2022 1 min read

Mexico /

Charles Acevedo It was one of the biggest absences in mexican national team roster who threw Gerardo Martino to FIFA dateA situation that struck the spirit of the Santista goalkeeper, who admitted that he will continue to fight to be in the final list.

Of course (hit me) we are human. there Sometimes people don’t see that sideWe’re humans, I gotta be honest with you, but there’s my family and my team, and this It motivates me to keep working I go on with the gist, obviously not engaging my arm and keep going.”

Acevedofrom against America He played a great match, and he emphasized that throughout his career he struggled to the end to achieve his goals.

There is no injustice. I’m going to work, it’s not the final list yet. There is a phrase I love, “Hope dies to the end.”

About his performance in Aztec Against the Eagles in a 3-3 drawHe mentioned that playing this way would help him fight to the end for a position in the Qatar 2022.

I think we played a great match together todayPersonally, there are good things, things to be improved of course, and I will continue to the end Already workingIt is no longer there.”

See also  The All-Star game will be decided by the Home Run Derby if tied after 9 runs

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

As for LeBron James, the NBA is wrong about the Suns affair

September 15, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Berhalter will seek to “steal” the zendas in the coming months

September 14, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
1 min read

Jurgen Klopp slams Todd Boehle for wanting an All-Star game in England

September 14, 2022 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

2 min read

Hurricane Fiona is forecast to pass near Puerto Rico this weekend

September 15, 2022 Winston Hale
3 min read

ANSES provided the Social Security Observatory with the Faculty of Social Sciences

September 15, 2022 Zera Pearson
1 min read

Carlos Acevedo, was beaten after not being in the national team squad

September 15, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Fresh meat and sausages… Cuban travelers will be able to import more food

September 15, 2022 Phyllis Ward