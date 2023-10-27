Cefusa certifies that its livestock farm has the highest qualifications in animal welfare

Jaime Forment Alba, Director of Operations at OCA Global Accreditation, Inmaculada Cnovas, Deputy General Manager of Cefusa, Juan Cnovas, General Manager of Cefusa, José Fuertes, CEO of Grupo Fuertes, and Alberto Herranz, Director of Interporc, Interprofessional Agroalimentaria del Porcino from the head the White.

Cefusa, a livestock company of Grupo Fuertes, has obtained double certification, with the highest qualifications, in animal welfare for the entire pig and beef farm. On the one hand, it has the B+ Animal Welfare Commitment certification that runs interprofessional services for each species, Interporc and Asici for pigs and Provacuno for cattle, as well as the Welfair Animal Welfare certification (certified by IRTA and Neiker). These quality seals ensure good practices are being implemented regarding animal welfare, health, biosafety, animal management and traceability developed by Cefusa.

Cefusa was the first livestock company to adopt the Animal Welfare Seal in white-coloured pigs according to Interporc technical regulations, in Iberian pigs, from Asici inter-professions, and in beef from Provacuno inter-professions. The requirements included in these certifications, which are voluntary, are subject to an auditing process that ensures the consumer that the animal has received the necessary care for its well-being at all stages of production, with ethical and sustainable practices.

The company expresses its clear commitment and that of its farmers to good management of pigs and livestock and in animal welfare practices, health and biosafety, traceability and sustainability, ensuring the use of good practices throughout the food chain and maximum transparency to the consumer.