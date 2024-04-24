Catherine Zeta-Jones' daughter steals her 1999 dress

Although they always resembled his actor father's family Michael Douglasgallant's daughter with Catherine Zeta-Jones, Carrie DouglasShe decided to show that she not only inherited her mother's beauty, but also her sense of fashion.

The young woman celebrated her twenty-first birthday in a beautiful dress taken directly from the actress's closet. In some of the snapshots that she shared on social media, we were able to see a fun birthday party, in which the birthday girl’s clothes stood out.

Although she's not the first famous daughter to reach into her mother's closet Salma Hayek, Ghouinith baltrow, Heidi Klum Or one of his daughters Angelina Jolie– Yes, this dress is a true jewel that has never gone out of fashion.

Jim Smeal Collection/Ron Galella via Getty Images



It's a skintight design from 1999, which was worn by then-Catherine Zeta-Jones, who had just turned 30, at the MTV Movie Awards, an awards ceremony where she was nominated as Best Newcomer for her role alongside Antonio Banderas in Zorro mask. A night in which she won the award and also went down in the annals of history for her look.

The dress was designed by the French designer Emanuel Ungaro, it is a lingerie style that is back in fashion again, in satin pink with white lace decorated with flowers and glitter on the chest, sides and bottom. Zeta-Jones accessorized her look with metallic sandals and a shiny aquamarine bag.

Jim Smeal Collection/Ron Galella via Getty Images



The young woman even imitated her mother's hairstyle, with her long, loose and wavy hair, as well as the use of simple jewelry, which won her approval and praise on the Internet. “The 21 Best Books I Could Ask For,” Carys titled her post.

The actress, now 54, wanted to pay her special tribute to the daughter she shares with Douglas, whom she married in 2000, and posted a collection of photographs of Carys when she was young. “You deserve it babe,” Zeta-Jones wrote.

Catherine Zeta-Jones in 1999.

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage



We still don't know what Douglas wants to do, though there are rumors that he might try to make the leap into fashion — he first appeared on a cover in 2018 and modeled with his mother — or acting, or even music. , it seems to be inherited from the protagonist chicago Excellent sound.

However, there is no doubt that these parents have talent running in their veins.