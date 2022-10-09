October 9, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Case Closed: The Sad Story That Moved Dr. Anna Maria Polo

Case Closed: The Sad Story That Moved Dr. Anna Maria Polo

Lane Skeldon October 9, 2022 2 min read

Anna Maria Polo (63), lawyer and host of the highly successful Telemundo course “case closed”, became a celebrity. Namely, the theatrical lawyer and her strong personality are a sensation, as are the cases that are addressed in every program. From the weirdness of some of the lawsuits she has to resolve to the outrage caused by certain requests from litigants, which Dr. Polo doesn’t even bother to hide.

also, Anna Maria Polo She is a true influencer on social networks and her posts mentioning her private life, her family and tips for carrying out her daily routine also receive countless interactions on her Instagram account. But the most distinguishing feature of the driver “case closed” It is the particular way you mediate – or try to mediate – in each case. And while she’s always managed to impose her personality and make herself respectable, at one point the emotion was stronger and the Doctor was moved into tears during one of the shows.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

From the beach, Sofia Vergara paralyzes the net, defying Instagram restrictions

October 9, 2022 Lane Skeldon
3 min read

Meghan and Harry’s new prospective California neighbors worried about their move: ‘They’re going to attend their circus’

October 9, 2022 Lane Skeldon
1 min read

12 Perfumes Very Few People Use (With Special, Lasting Scents)

October 8, 2022 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

2 min read

3 symptoms that indicate that your car gas cap needs to be replaced

October 9, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Case Closed: The Sad Story That Moved Dr. Anna Maria Polo

October 9, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

What is the average salary of an undocumented Latino in America? International | news

October 9, 2022 Winston Hale
5 min read

The inaccurate Recoletas UBU Burgos is located in the successful Real Ciencias

October 9, 2022 Zera Pearson