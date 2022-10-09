Anna Maria Polo (63), lawyer and host of the highly successful Telemundo course “case closed”, became a celebrity. Namely, the theatrical lawyer and her strong personality are a sensation, as are the cases that are addressed in every program. From the weirdness of some of the lawsuits she has to resolve to the outrage caused by certain requests from litigants, which Dr. Polo doesn’t even bother to hide.

also, Anna Maria Polo She is a true influencer on social networks and her posts mentioning her private life, her family and tips for carrying out her daily routine also receive countless interactions on her Instagram account. But the most distinguishing feature of the driver “case closed” It is the particular way you mediate – or try to mediate – in each case. And while she’s always managed to impose her personality and make herself respectable, at one point the emotion was stronger and the Doctor was moved into tears during one of the shows.

Case Closed: The Sad Story That Moved Dr. Anna Maria Polo. Source: Terra Archive.

The Day Dr. Polo Felt in Tears in ‘Case Closed’

Conflicts and situations that Anna Maria Polo It must dissolve over many years of “case closed” They were the most diverse. Some of them are incredible, others perverted and even outrageous. But on one occasion, the situation was very sad and emotional. The doctor could not contain the tears of emotion and pain.

In the mentioned episode a man said that his wife – who is pregnant – has lost her children twice, causing untold pain in the couple and in the eldest daughter who will be her little brother. Faced with this situation, a psychologist recommended the adoption of a dog. And so the family did, but an unexpected turn of the whole situation prompted them to stand at the witness stand. “case closed” and in front of Anna Maria Polo.

Namely, that the plaintiff in that episode was a woman who claimed to be the owner of the puppy, who had been lost and was desperately searching for her. And that he found out that the little animal was with his new family when they all came across on the beach. For this reason, the woman asked the doctor Anna Polo in “case closed” Get your pet ready. The poignant nature of the whole situation and the difficulty of issuing a judgment that did not harm either party – because each had their reasons – led the driver to break down in tears.