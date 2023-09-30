Carmen Villalobos has been disqualified from the Billboard Latin Music Awards

Over the past few years, the Colombian broadcaster Carmen Villalobos It was one of the main images of Telemundo. Actress who left directing Billboard Latin Music Awards After the departure of the Venezuelan Gaby Espinowill not be part of the “show” this year.
After the artist’s absence from the official announcements of the ceremony, her future at the television company also remains in doubt.
According to Telemundo’s promotional materials as of the beginning of 2023, Villalobos was expected to not just wrap up the year with his romantic partner. Frederick Oldenburgin his role as driver “Exatlon All Stars”but she will also remain present in projects that the public associates her with.
The Spanish television network, for its part, has already announced the replacements.
After the Colombian’s sudden departure from the project, the awards ceremony scheduled for October 5 at the Wastco Center will continue. This time he chose Jackie Bracamontes To liven up the evening. Along with the Mexican, the Ecuadorian will appear Danilo Carrerawho signed a contract with Telemundo in recent days.
The 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards kicked off with a bang and a Puerto Rican flavor thanks to urban music sensation Ozuna who delivered a colorful opening performance with his new single “La Copa.” (Telemundo)
For his part, Farruko became one of the first to receive a statuette after winning in the Billboard Hot Latin Song category for “Pepas.” (Telemundo)
The award was presented by Top Chef VIP winner Lambda Garcia and Colombian actress Carmen Villalobos. (Telemundo)
Los Ángeles Azules and Colombian Carlos Vives joined the stage for the television premiere of the song “Cumbia del corazón”. (Telemundo)
Actors Jaime Camil and Kate del Castillo hosted the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards. (Telemundo)
Teni made her first appearance on stage at the Billboard Latin Music Awards with a performance of her song “Carne ybone”. (Telemundo)
Camilo sang “Today They Asked Me What’s My Favorite Beer” as a duet with Firm Group at the Billboard Latin Music Awards. (Telemundo)
Puerto Rican star, Chayann, received the Billboard Icon Award at the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards. (Telemundo)
For his part, Spaniard Rafael won the Billboard Artistic Career Award. (Telemundo)
Colombian Manuel Turizo took the stage to perform his summer hit “La Bachata,” a song that reached No. 1 on the Billboard Tropical Airplay chart. Accompanied by his dancers, he made the audience dance bachata. (Telemundo)
Farruko gave the world premiere of the remix of his smash hit “Nazareno,” and also gave a preview of his next single, “Viaje.” (Telemundo)
Becky G and Ozuna presented the Spirit of Hope Award to singer Christina Aguilera, who took to the stage to sing before accepting it. (Telemundo)
The American star performed – in Spanish – her response to the classic song “The King” by José Alfredo Jiménez, entitled “La Reina”, a ranchero proposal that highlighted her powerful voice on the rhythm of the regional Mexican genre. (Telemundo)
Rau Alejandro received the award for Latin Pop Song of the Year for his song “Todo de Ti.” “This is for all of you my fans,” the Puerto Rican said. (Telemundo)
Yvonne Monteiro, who recently gained public attention as the winner of the second season of “La Casa de los Famosos,” was the host of one of the awards. (Telemundo)
Maluma surprised all his fans with the world premiere of his new song “Junyo”, which he debuted with a live performance during the concert. (Telemundo)
