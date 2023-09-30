Carmen Villalobos has been disqualified from the Billboard Latin Music Awards

Over the past few years, the Colombian broadcaster Carmen Villalobos It was one of the main images of Telemundo. Actress who left directing Billboard Latin Music Awards After the departure of the Venezuelan Gaby Espinowill not be part of the “show” this year.

After the artist’s absence from the official announcements of the ceremony, her future at the television company also remains in doubt.

According to Telemundo’s promotional materials as of the beginning of 2023, Villalobos was expected to not just wrap up the year with his romantic partner. Frederick Oldenburgin his role as driver “Exatlon All Stars”but she will also remain present in projects that the public associates her with.

The Spanish television network, for its part, has already announced the replacements.

After the Colombian’s sudden departure from the project, the awards ceremony scheduled for October 5 at the Wastco Center will continue. This time he chose Jackie Bracamontes To liven up the evening. Along with the Mexican, the Ecuadorian will appear Danilo Carrerawho signed a contract with Telemundo in recent days.

The list of presenters is now official. This includes names Giselle Blondet, Mirka DelanosDaniel Arenas, Penelope Menchaca, Anna Gorka And Veronica Bastos.