WWE Smackdown Report 9/29 – LA Knight joins Cena in a fight at Fastlane

Paul Heyman, Solo Sekoa and Jimmy Uso are in charge of opening the show.









Heyman claims that The Bloodline gave John Cena one of the biggest hits of his career and that they also sent AJ Styles to the hospital. They claim that Cena is not in the arena because he is afraid of The Bloodline and Jimmy continues to taunt Styles, which angers Karl Anderson who attacks Solo Sequa from behind and says he wants a match with Jimmy, starting a match between the two. .

Jimmy Uso defeats Karl Anderson

It’s time for a new edition of Grayson Waller Effect with Bobby Lashley as the special guest. Waller says it’s an honor that Lashley agreed to participate in the show after the week he had following his loss to Street Profits last week. Lashley says it’s true he made a mistake and Waller suggests joining him and Austin Theory, an offer that Bobby rejects because he says he already knows what the theory is. Street Profits shows up and Lashley tells him he doesn’t want excuses and that they’ll have to prove they’ve changed and leave the ring. Theory comes out to confront Cameron Grimes.

Austin Theory defeated Cameron Grimes









Rey Mysterio retains the United States Championship against Santos Escobar, after the fight Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford attack Rey, Santos and the rest of the LWO when they come out to help them, causing Lashley to rejoin them.

Charlotte Flair defeats Bayley. After the match, Bayley tries to damage CTRL to attack Charlotte, but Asuka comes out to prevent her, so a match is agreed between Asuka, Charlotte, and Io Sky for the WWE Women’s Championship for Fastlane 2023.

John Cena gets into the ring and says that he already said last week that he was coming to compete and that despite the attack, The Bloodline gave him what he wanted, which was a Fastlane match.









He states that even though he does not have a partner, he can either break the contract or fight at a disadvantage and that he chooses to fight. Jimmy and Heyman appear alone and Jimmy claims that they are going to beat him up so he won’t let him get to Fastlane. Cena attacks Jimmy and although he manages to knock out Solo, The Bloodline once again has the numerical advantage to attack John. However, LA Knight appears to prevent greater evils and saves Cena. Afterwards, Knight signed a contract to be Cena’s partner at Fastlane.