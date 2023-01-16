Baby Gaitan designs the perfect shorts to show off the perfect buttocks at 50

Baby Gaitan She is one of the most beautiful actresses and singers in the world of art in our country, but what left us surprised is that it seems that time does not pass her by, because she looks identical to the character Tania she played in the series. Opera “Dos Mujeres a path” for nearly 30 years, and to prove it, he put up the famous with jeans shorts what gives The perfect buttocks And it makes it look like 20 to 50.

Not only does the celebrity stay young and slim, but he also wears a Wasp waistjust as she considered the famous melodrama where she shared the screen with singer Laura León, La Tesorito.

Related news

Baby Gaetan played the role of Tanya at the age of 21 | FB: @clasicosdenovela

And we’re not the only ones shocked at how little Pepe Gaitan has changed in 30 years, as her followers on social networks couldn’t help but remember this iconic character played by Eduardo Capitillo’s wife when she was only 21 years old.

Baby Gaitan is the epitome of a rejuvenating denim crop top

Biby Gaytán made an impact on social networks when she shared photos of herself wearing a rejuvenating outfit perfect to show off. Wasp waisttoned buttocks and Beautiful legs.

The actress, singer and dancer wore an outfit very similar to the one she wore in the novel, which consisted of cropped denim shorts and a beautiful colored blouse with puffy sleeves, which gives elegance and is instantly rejuvenating.

Baby Gaitan wears denim shorts and an oversized blouse | IG: @bibygaytan

Also read: Stephanie Salas teaches us how to wear boot shorts to look taller and slimmer

As for her beauty look, Biby Gaytán always prefers neutral tones to show off her beauty, practically, naturally. Plus, she donned a super successful hand look, which she combined her outfit with some purple acrylic nails that will be a favorite in 2023.

Other ways Baby Gaytan wears jeans

This is not the first time that the artist and mother of five children has left us speechless with her look with short denim shorts, as she had previously modeled in another version, which she combined with a long-sleeved floral bodysuit with an open back.

Celebrities show perfect buttocks and wasp waist | IG: @bibygaytan

With this look, Biby Gaytán manages to remind us of her hilarious character in the telenovela in which she also shared credits with actor Erik Estrada. Are you ready to test this outfit that will be a trend in the spring-summer 2023 season?