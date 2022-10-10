Carlos Antonio Velez responds to the protection won by Rafael Santos Puri | strong words | Football Curiosity

Carlos Antonio Velez complied with the ruling by a court in Bogotá and retracted on air a comment he made in July of this year about Rafael Santos Puri and his wife Ana Caicedo.

The Eintracht Frankfurt player and the Colombian national team made a tutelage and won it. So the journalist had to correct what was said in his radio space “Planet Soccer” Last Friday, in compliance with a court order.

However, this Monday the famous journalist started his opinion column, known as ‘Great words’He made strong statements about his future views and possible attempts to silence him with legal action.

“First: The information I provide here, has its power. Everything you report is evidence. Of course, I protect the source and I will protect it because the law protects me.

Second, opinions that differ from information are free. I can say what I want; What you want and how you want it, within the legal framework. There is no censorship, says the Political Constitution of Colombia,” Velez commented in antenna 2.

Then his words were much stronger, and he left a clear message for Bury and any footballer who wanted to silence him.

Third: here, for opinions there are no outcasts. No dad! Of course, when the opinion is in their favour, they do not complain or thank them.

Fourth: As much as they try to silence free and independent opinions like mine, they will not succeed because I will resist them.