Camille Vasquez, the real winner of the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

Camille Vasquez He is the absolute winner in the historical trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. The lives of any of these three names will never be the same after the six weeks that have kept the whole world on edge. But only one character, Camille Vasquez, the lawyer for the man who plays Jack Sparrow, will be enjoying the reputable honey from now on. She has already elevated her image as an indomitable lawyer and the person who solved the case for her client to the category of a celebrity professional.

And the pages of newspapers will put the winner is Johnny Depp, who must now receive compensation of $ 15 million from his ex-wife Heard. But the history books will reflect her attorney, unknown to the general public at first, as the true owner of the spotlight. Of Colombian and Cuban descent, I’m already Camille rock star And he has the world under his feet.

Perhaps even today, with the verdict of the jury of a court Virginiathere are those who keep skeptical and hypothesizing on one side or the other, because if something comes up during these two months, it is that we are experts in society at bias and denying all sorts of nuances when we find ourselves in the midst of an issue of polarization. For thousands, perhaps millions of people, The Deep is not innocent, and for a similar number, Heard has somewhat lost his case.

What no one can doubt, given the strength of the evidence, is the remarkable oral, dialectical and intellectual ability of Camille Vásquez. Cheerful fans flocked to the court hoping to take a picture of her during the trial. Or at least, they wanted to make it clear how much they liked her. He already has 44,000 followers on Instagram, which will definitely increase hour by hour. “We love you, Camille!”It was the congregational prayer she heard as she left court that propelled her to world fame in 55 days.

At this very moment, no one is questioning Camille’s talent. And her fans, who had already managed to get a tattoo in her honor, wanting to take her into the world of entertainment, and, as if to record her victory, proposed her (absurdly) as an alternative. Amber Heard in Aquaman 2 via Change.org. In this film, Amber gives life to Mera, a character who had previously caused controversy, with the same fans requesting that she be removed from the marine saga. As mentioned hollywood reporter, He won’t bring Amber Mera back to life after Aquaman 2.

For either of them, Amber and Johnny, it would be easy to walk under the eternal gaze of the public. They have slowly been stigmatized by the stigma caused by any escalating media coverage of private life. The two will carry the weight of collective judgment their whole lives, honestly though, and in a fair way. One gets the worst of it all, but at every step, in every new project bearing their name, the inevitable question will be: Do you remember their experience?

For Camille Vasquez, a graduate of the University of Southern California, everything is very different. If she was already a reputable attorney at Brown Rudnick’s firm, now she is famous and recognized all over the world. His powerful speeches that surrounded Amber earned him the appreciation and admiration of the Latin community, not to mention law students. “I had to meet Camille Vasquez and tell her how much he is an inspiration to so many Latinas!”One TikTok user, loaned in her comments by a girl who considers her a role model, recounted: “As a Latina who entered my last year of law school, no one like her raised me to join the field!”

Its professional value, in a field occupied by only 2% of Hispanic women, has been highly praised, such as Lucero Chavez Basiliopresident Bar Latin Lawyerswho said this about Camille: “It’s important for us to be seen as professional and competent, so we celebrate that Ms. Vasquez can be a passionate lawyer and that’s enough. It’s great for him to set an example or at least inspire other lawyers.”

Camille’s sagacity is already a part of history and there is no way, at this moment, anyone can claim the true quality of the winner more accurately than her, who has managed to solve a problem even with the weight of all the lights on her and in the eyes of the environment that took her into the stratosphere, but that He would have punished her if the final decision was unfavorable. Camille Vasquez shines in her light.

