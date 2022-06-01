Nati Natasha & Ravi Pena: The singer erases her Instagram mark | Famous

In the midst of the controversy over a video circulated on social media in which the producer is supposed to be seen inside a cell, his fiancée took measures that left many astonished.
Natty Natasha deletes what she owned on her Instagram
The reason for the Dominicans’ actions is not clear. Some artists tend to “clean up” their Instagram accounts as part of campaigns before release or work.
However, in the context surrounding the bass of urban music, there is the legal status that her fiancé is going through.
Goodbye Natasha Natasha It was uploaded the same day in the legal team of Ravi Pena who clarified that it was not the producer shown in the video that started spreading on the social networks of a man in a dungeon.
The translator has stopped recording activity on Instagram since her daughter’s father turned himself in to the bailiffs to be accepted into prison.
What happened to Natty’s daughter Natasha’s account on Instagram?
Contrary to the singer’s account, His daughter’s remains are intact. As of the morning of Wednesday, June 1, the contents were visible.
The most recent is a photo posted on Tuesday, May 24, the date of which Ravi Pena himself surrendered to the authorities: “see you soon ,” Read like a foot.
According to Puerto Rican newspaper El Nuevo Día, it is the singer who runs the girl’s account.
Natti Natasha’s Twitter profile has not registered any changes either. In it, the last activity was recorded on May 22.
“Social media guru. Falls down a lot. Freelance coffee fanatic. Tv enthusiast. Gamer. Web lover. Unapologetic troublemaker.”
More Stories
Natasha Klaus, the heroine of “Pasión de Gavilanes” turns up the temperature in front of the camera
Can you identify the letter “K” in the picture? Few users are able to solve this visual puzzle | Mexico
Sebastian Caicedo “made the decision” and was going to file for divorce from Carmen Villalobos