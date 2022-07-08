Camille Vasquez celebrated her birthday in an unprecedented way and Johnny Depp was the protagonist

Camille Vasquez, Johnny Depp’s star lawyershe turned 38 on July 6, and you could have celebrated her in a creative way, next to the protagonist Pirates of the Caribbean. At least that’s how it became known in recent days.

She herself confirmed in an interview with Univision that the actor had invited her to spend the summer with him, so she was traveling to Europe to see him play alongside Jeff Beck, but did he celebrate his birthday that way?

Really little is known about how the origin was done San Francisco, California She celebrated, but a few days ago TMZ revealed that her boyfriend is going to throw her a surprise party and then they’ll travel to the Czech Republic to meet Depp.

1

Charging continues

This means that the party was already going to take place, and at the moment she and her boyfriend will travel to Prague, where the concert will take place.

two

Camille Vasquez and her boyfriend

Although this is all speculation as none of the participants mentioned anything about it. And it is no secret that the husband’s wife tried to keep her private life, so it is very likely that not much is known about the celebration.





Read also

Leonardo Schwartz

Camille Vasquez’s birthday with Johnny

Camille The actor announced the program “El Gordo y la Flaca” adorable animals He invited her to one of his parties, and immediately the fans considered that they would meet again on this special day.

“I hope this summer I will be in Europe where he will play, so he said to me ‘If you want me to come and look at it’,” said the lawyer who was on everyone’s tongue at the time.