Shakira and Pique: The contract the footballer would have signed with his new girlfriend – International Football – Sports

The days go by and the footballer Gerard Pique can’t get out of the eyes of the hurricane due to the complicated separation from Barranquilla singer Shakira.

Although the Barcelona player is already part of the Catalan club’s training sessions, the greater public interest aroused by his character has to do with the new details revealed by the entertainment press about his alleged relationship with a woman other than the Colombian artist.

Now, when there are fewer and fewer before the Spanish championship begins, Gerard Pique is accused of taking his alleged “new girlfriend” to sign a contract to go out with him.

Pique’s alleged contract

Gerard Hamred, Barcelona defender.

So far, as far as is known, The young woman the footballer will be dating is a woman of about 22 years old.

A Swedish blogger shared a photo of the player with the alleged young woman at a bar in Stockholm two weeks ago.

Spanish paparazzi Jordi Martin went a little further and revealed a photo of Pique apparently with the woman, which was to be taken in February, when the relationship with Shakira was still going on.

Journalist Marco Chiazza, known for his coverage in Barcelona, ​​also stated that “they met at a party in Barcelona, ​​belonging to Pique’s company. He was very comfortable with her after meeting her through a partner.”

In addition, the reporter stated that “After I asked her permission to go out with her, Pique hired her to work and made her sign a contract so she wouldn’t say anything at all.”.

picture: Screenshots “Socialite”

Apparently, according to the reporter, “Pique does not support the violation of his privacy and that is something he does not handle well. That is why he does not appear in any medium; not on Twitch where he usually appears, nor on any other channel”.

Hence, the alleged contract signed with the woman is classified by Internet users as a kind of “law of silence”.

