BUAP begins with sporadic return to the classroom face-to-face

Merited University of Puebla (BUAP) decided that the students would return to the classroom face to face stunned And with protocols in place, to keep them healthy in the face of the risks of infection by Covid-19; The first to start will be college Nursing.

This agreement comes after the students started a movement in social networks for Student strike called Before the announcement of the highest house of studies, the postponement of the total return of the face-to-face classes announced on January 24.

Through a statement, BUAP stated that a Internal Oversight and Biosafety Committee In every school, college, and institute, the councils of academic units set the dates for their return.

Each internal committee consists of a coordinator, academic representatives, administrative representatives, and students periodic review of facilities, as well as the acquisition of supplies and personal protective equipment, such as antibacterial gels, face masks and digital thermometers, among others.

Likewise, it will monitor the application security measures Recommended by the Health Authority, in addition to screening for members of the university community with symptoms suggestive of COVID-19, in order to apply the corresponding protocols.

Dates for each academic unit

January:

24 College of Nursing.

31 “Luis Rivera Terrazas” Institute of Physics and School of Visual and Visual Arts.

February:

8 Faculty of Physical, Mathematical and Biological Sciences, Mixteca Professional and Mixteca Regional Preparatory Complexes, Institute of Sciences.

14 Dentistry, Arts, Languages, and Psychology; The South Occupational Regional Complex, the Northeast Regional Complex, and the Institute of Physiology.

15 College of Chemical Engineering and Simon Bolivar Regional Secondary School

21 Physical culture, veterinary medicine and zoology, chemical sciences, agricultural and livestock sciences, communication sciences, management, economics, computer science and electronic sciences, as well as the North Professional Regional Complex.

28 Medicine, public accounting, law, social sciences, philosophy, and literature; Regional Complexes North Preparatory, Vocational Center, Preparatory Center and Northeast Preparatory.

High Schools Benito Juarez Garcia, Alfonso Calderon Moreno, Lazaro Cardenas del Rio, October 2, 1968, Regional Enrique Cabrera Barroso and Urbana Enrique Cabrera Barroso.

March

14 Architecture and Bac May 5, March 7; and Southern Regional Compound High Schools.

to define Their return face to face are: the Faculty of Engineering, Emiliano Zapata Secondary School, the Institute of Social Sciences and Humanities, as well as the Institute of Governmental Sciences and Strategic Development, whose academic unit boards will meet on January 27, the second half on March 31, January 31 and the second half of February, respectively.

To stay informed of Information s dates For each academic unit you can return to the page safe return, where you will also find agreements made by the Institutional Committee for Monitoring and Evaluation of the Covid-19 Pandemic.

Entry protocols

For entry and stay in any academic or administrative unit of the university, students, teachers and administrators are preferred to have the full immunization schedule, eat only in controlled places and stay within the institution for the time required to carry out the activities. Therefore, it will be necessary to respect the established schedules.

the Login pedestrians and vehicle It will be controlled and coordinated by the staff of the Directorate of University Support and Security (DASU). If you use a service STU the lobos, the protocol refers to the use of face mask and antibacterial gel, respect the designated places, do not touch your face, do not eat food inside the unit, do not exchange personal items and avoid touching the handrail.