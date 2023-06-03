June 3, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Brad Pitt claims Angelina Jolie sold her vineyard “with vengeance” amid custody battle

Lane Skeldon June 3, 2023 2 min read

(CNN) Brad Pitt is not backing down from his legal battle against ex-wife Angelina Jolie. This time, the feud is over a French vineyard they once owned together.

In new legal documents filed by Pitt’s attorneys Thursday and obtained by CNN, the actress called Jolie’s sale of her stake in 2021 “retaliation” following a “contradictory custody ruling” (regarding the children).

The documents stated that “his decision to end negotiations with Pitt was intentional and justified.” “As it will appear at trial, Jolie’s actions were unlawful, willfully causing great harm to Pitt and unfairly enriching herself.”

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt in 2015.

CNN has contacted Jolie’s representative for comment.

Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in 2016. Their divorce was declared legal in 2019, but the joint custody agreement for their two minor children has yet to be finalized.

Jolie sold her stake in Miraval in October 2021 to Tenute del Mondo, a subsidiary of the Stoli Group, which is controlled by Russian oligarch Yuri Sheffler.

Pitt first sued over that sale in 2022, calling it “unlawful” because, he said, they both agreed when they purchased Château Miraval that neither would sell without the other’s consent.

Jolie countersued, claiming no such deal ever existed and that she sold her share of the generosity in an effort to gain “financial independence” from Pitt and “get some form of peace to end this deeply traumatic and painful chapter in her life and the lives of their other ‘children'”. .

The former couple bought the farm and vineyard in the south of France in 2008.

See also  Dania Mendes, the participant who jumped from The House of Celebrities 3 to Big Brother Brazil | uses

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

Shakira reappears, smiling and well-dressed after her supposed trip with her kids to Colombia

June 3, 2023 Lane Skeldon
3 min read

Natty Natasha released a new version of “La falta que me haces” and told what her life with Raphy Pina was like in prison

June 2, 2023 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Alejandro Sanz has been defrauded and has major financial problems

June 2, 2023 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

3 min read

A new picture of Mars! This is how the Mars Express mission celebrates its twentieth anniversary daily menu

June 3, 2023 Roger Rehbein
3 min read

This Saturday, Biden approves a deal to suspend the U.S. debt ceiling that “avoided an economic collapse.”

June 3, 2023 Winston Hale
2 min read

Health options and their card payment variants

June 3, 2023 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Brad Pitt claims Angelina Jolie sold her vineyard “with vengeance” amid custody battle

June 3, 2023 Lane Skeldon