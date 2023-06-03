Brad Pitt claims Angelina Jolie sold her vineyard “with vengeance” amid custody battle

(CNN) Brad Pitt is not backing down from his legal battle against ex-wife Angelina Jolie. This time, the feud is over a French vineyard they once owned together.

In new legal documents filed by Pitt’s attorneys Thursday and obtained by CNN, the actress called Jolie’s sale of her stake in 2021 “retaliation” following a “contradictory custody ruling” (regarding the children).

The documents stated that “his decision to end negotiations with Pitt was intentional and justified.” “As it will appear at trial, Jolie’s actions were unlawful, willfully causing great harm to Pitt and unfairly enriching herself.”

CNN has contacted Jolie’s representative for comment.

Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in 2016. Their divorce was declared legal in 2019, but the joint custody agreement for their two minor children has yet to be finalized.

Jolie sold her stake in Miraval in October 2021 to Tenute del Mondo, a subsidiary of the Stoli Group, which is controlled by Russian oligarch Yuri Sheffler.

Pitt first sued over that sale in 2022, calling it “unlawful” because, he said, they both agreed when they purchased Château Miraval that neither would sell without the other’s consent.

Jolie countersued, claiming no such deal ever existed and that she sold her share of the generosity in an effort to gain “financial independence” from Pitt and “get some form of peace to end this deeply traumatic and painful chapter in her life and the lives of their other ‘children'”. .

The former couple bought the farm and vineyard in the south of France in 2008.