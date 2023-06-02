Shakira reappears, smiling and well-dressed after her supposed trip with her kids to Colombia

The translator of “Monotonía”, who announced her separation from “Gerard Pique” almost a year ago, returned with a big smile on her face and next to a mysterious man.
Shakira looks happy with her trainer
On Wednesday, May 31, Shakira enjoyed a surfing session on the coast of the so-called “Sun City”, but she was not alone.
By Hello! USA, she had the company and advice of her coach, whose identity is still unknown as of now.
The singer-songwriter of The Flies in the House looked like a true surfer thanks to a Hurley blue long-sleeved T-shirt and shorts.
When they got off the boat, she and the coach, both covered in sunglasses, were chatting pleasantly on the dock.
Shakira has been surfing in the sea in the famous harbor in Florida for days and boasted about it on her Instagram account.
“If there are no waves, they are made!” he wrote to describe a video of him happily exercising, which he posted to his personal page on May 23.
The star’s latest sporting activity occurred after it was revealed that he had allegedly visited his native Barranquilla for about 72 hours.
As reported by the Caracol Radio Network, she was going to fly with Milan and Sasha in a private jet to Colombian soil to spend time with her father, William Mubarak.
The outlet explained that the singer was with her father in a “private meeting” that was held in the presence of a number of the Mubarak brothers.
On April 13 of this year, Europe Press reported that William and his wife, Nydia Ripoll, had finally left Barcelona, Spain; However, they were unable to determine if they were headed to the United States.
Since May 2022, the 91-year-old writer has seen his health deteriorate. Firstly, due to a severe fall that required him to be hospitalized for several weeks.
In March, Vanitatis collaborator Sylvia Tollis announced that the artist was looking for American doctors to operate on her father, hoping he would get better.
Shakira will meet again with Pique this weekend
On May 23, El Gordo and La Flaca collaborator Jordi Martin revealed that Shakira will meet Pique on Saturday, June 3.
“(They will meet) at a party that will be held at the school where Milan and Sasha go,” he said, referring to the graduation party.
The press has been interested in Shakira and Pique’s every move since they announced their separation last June after more than 12 years of romantic relationship. Now, Shakira has been caught on her way home to Barcelona after taking her kids to school.
After the release of her song “BZRP music Session #53”, in which she vented about her breakup with Piqué, she was seen calm and connected with the crowd.
Despite the fact that the photo of her ex-husband and Clara Xia traveled all over the Internet, Shakira appeared on her Instagram account by posting that while Pique was with her friend, she had a great time with her children.
