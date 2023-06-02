Natty Natasha released a new version of “La falta que me haces” and told what her life with Raphy Pina was like in prison

Natty Natasha wrote “La falta que me haces” for her partner, Raffi Pena, who is imprisoned in Puerto Rico.

Natty Natasha She was encouraged to share everything she was going through with having her husband Ravi Bina In prison after being convicted in Puerto Rico. The Dominican singer performed a new version, this time in bachata, of her song “La falta que me haces”, dedicated to her partner.

In an interview with “people in spanish”And Nati She said that with this song she is trying to convey everything she has kept in her heart this past year, which she had to go through on her own because Ravi Bina was sentenced to 36 months in prison.

When I sang this poem at the awards ceremony [Latin American Music Awards] I did it for fun, because it was a message I wanted to pass on to Raphy. That moment that for many was a moment of vulnerability for Nati, was for me a moment of empowerment. He explained that it was a song written by Joss Favela, who also performed “The Best Version of Me”.

For the Dominican singer, the audience has been receptive to her new song because they feel identified with the lyrics.

“But I saw people who were dedicating it to their mothers, to their partners, to people who weren’t with them at the time, who were in another country, people who had been missed, who needed them, whether they were alive or not. Life… It was very touching to me because ‘You’re going through hard times and there are people going through hard times too,’ I said, ‘and you support yourself. It’s special, it’s magical.'”

Natty Natasha wrote “La falta que me haces” for her partner, Raffi Pena, who is imprisoned in Puerto Rico.

“People have supported a lot, they have supported a lot, they continue to support me, and for me that gives me more energy, to keep working harder, with more love. That song that I sang at that moment I had a lot of support.”

Or now I decided to do it in bachata. I was thinking of working on it in bachata, but a group of musicians from the Republic dared to start it before me and sent me a video of the musicians, one of them playing bass, the other playing guitar. They did it, it’s crazy.”

translator “I do not remember” She also shared what it’s like to raise her daughter alone. The singer notes that although there is a lot of pain, it is small Isabelle’s life He is your support and helps you move forward.

“She wakes me up, she’s my watch, she’s my alarm, she kisses me, she hugs me to wake me up or she pulls me by the hair.” “She is still at home with me and my relatives, but here I teach her everything she needs to learn at the moment (…). When I travel, he accompanies me (…) I want him to see, feel and learn that my mother works and to see everything I do.”

Read on:

The Touching Message From Bruce Willis’ Daughter: How He Lives Through His Father’s Illness And Health Problems

Kim Cattrall will return as Samantha Jones in “And Just Like That”

Tired of her children being bullied, Shakira made a drastic decision to banish the paparazzi