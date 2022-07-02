Bonnie is the second tropical storm of the year in the Atlantic Ocean

Potential “second” Hurricane Bonnie on Friday became the second tropical storm of the year in the Atlantic, approaching Nicaragua and Costa Rica with sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph), the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported.

Bonnie is located about 230 miles (370 km) east of Bluefieldson the Caribbean coast of Nicaragua.

Travel speed 20 mph (31 km/h) and moving west.

On the forecast track, the system will move across the southwestern Caribbean today, It will cross southern Nicaragua or northern Costa Rica tonight and exit over the eastern Pacific Ocean Saturday.

After that, it will move offshore but parallel to the coasts of El Salvador, Guatemala and southern Mexico from Saturday to Monday with stronger winds possible.

Several warnings and control orders are in effect for the passage of this system for the regions of Nicaragua, Costa Rica and the Colombian island of San Andres.

The most important is to watch for hurricanes (the passage of the system in 12 to 24 hours), which covers from the borders of Nicaragua and Costa Rica to the Pearl Lagoon, in the first two countries.

NHC encourages interests elsewhere along the Caribbean and Pacific coasts of Nicaragua and Costa Rica, as well as the Pacific coasts of El Salvador and Guatemala and southern Mexico to follow the progress of this system.

According to the NHC, the chance of a specific storm forming is 90% in both the 48-hour and five-day forecast.

A potential tropical cyclone is expected to bring heavy rains to Nicaragua and Costa Rica from today through Saturday.This could lead to floods and landslides.

It can also trigger a storm, as seas rise to 3 feet (almost a meter) above normal tide levels in the area where it makes landfall.

So far in the current Atlantic hurricane season, which began on June 1 and, according to meteorological services, will be more active than usual, there has only been one named storm, Alex, that formed on June 5 near the Yucatan Peninsula with the remains of a hurricane. Agatha, the first hurricane to form this year in the Pacific region.

Alex caused rain in western Yucatan Cuba and South Florida.