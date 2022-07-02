July 2, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Biden administration opens the way to a "green card" for TPS beneficiaries - NBC Los Angeles

Biden administration opens the way to a “green card” for TPS beneficiaries – NBC Los Angeles

Phyllis Ward July 2, 2022 2 min read

Houston President Biden’s government on Friday issued a memorandum that would allow TPS recipients to request a status adjustment that would lead them to permanent residence.

according to PM-602-0188 memoThe government will issue a new travel document for Tepesians, which will allow them – once they are back in the country and inspected by immigration authorities at ports of entry – to apply for permanent modification as legal residents.

USCIS stated in its memo that TPS recipients must meet certain requirements and cases will be analyzed individually.

Requirements to be able to set the status

  • Obtaining a travel permit as a beneficiary of TPS.
  • The determination of the country covered by TPS made by the US government must be valid.
  • The recipient of a TPS has returned to the United States, after his trip, in accordance with the authorization granted by the USCIS.
  • The person is admitted to enter the country at the port of entry.

Currently, residents of Afghanistan, Burma, Cameroon, El Salvador, Haiti, Honduras, Nepal, Nicaragua, Somalia, Sudan, South Sudan, Syria, Ukraine, Venezuela and Yemen are under TPS.

Currently, it is estimated that more than 700,000 people of these nationalities are covered by this temporary status. Venezuelans and Salvadorans are the main beneficiaries of these immigration benefits.

according to National Migration Forumthe largest populations of Tempesians reside in California, Florida, Texas, New York and Virginia.

Attorney Matt Adams is the legal director of the Seattle-based Northwest Immigrant Rights Project.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Bonnie is the second tropical storm of the year in the Atlantic Ocean

July 2, 2022 Phyllis Ward
3 min read

Dos Bocas opened between uncertainty and “blackout” – El Financiero

July 1, 2022 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Russia announces a mutual response to NATO’s military expansion | News

July 1, 2022 Phyllis Ward

You may have missed

2 min read

Seven in 10 Americans don’t want Biden to try to renew his mandate

July 2, 2022 Winston Hale
3 min read

Patients use holograms to try medical treatments

July 2, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Summary of the match Mazatlan vs Puebla (2-4). Objectives

July 2, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Biden administration opens the way to a “green card” for TPS beneficiaries – NBC Los Angeles

July 2, 2022 Phyllis Ward