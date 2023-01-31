The lover of mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro appeared before the authorities: what she said about the boss of Cosa Nostra

Mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro (Carabinieri/Reuters)

Mistress of the boss of the Sicilian mafia Cosa Nostraheld in Palermo (Sicily, Southern Italy) After 30 years on the run, he confessed to carabinieri (Military Police) who were associated with Matteo Messina Denaraubut what I didn’t know who he was.

The woman appeared spontaneously before law enforcementmade it clear to local media on Monday, after realizing it was her lover The last godfather of the bloodthirsty Cosa Nostrawho was arrested at the age of 16 when he went to a clinic in the capital of Sicily to receive treatment for colon cancer.

The couple, according to the woman, who was not identified, were seen a few days before the arrest In a house in Sicily where the mafia boss spent the last year of his escape, many documents and several cell phones were also found.

The three caches found so far are all there Campobello de Mazaraa city of about 11,000 inhabitants less than 10 kilometers from Castelvetrano, the birthplace of Messina Denaro.

Carabineros in front of the apartment where Matteo Messina Denaro lived

The mistress, who assured the investigators that Messina Denaro had given her a false name and was A A kind and attentive manHe was not the only one who appeared before the police, as there were many witnesses who came in recent days to reveal that they had met the capo without knowing that it was him.

Among these witnesses, who may have feared legal consequences once their connections are known, are merchantsAnd restorer s Clinic patients Where he was arrested, who passed through the police stations in Campobello, but also in Palermo and Trapani.

Although none of them appear on the list of persons investigated at the moment, the validity of their testimonies to try to solve protection network This allowed Messina Denaro to remain a fugitive for more than 30 years of justice, many of them along with his hometown.

Meanwhile, in the annals, outstanding articles, such as Smith & Wesson 38 special f Five identity documents To which was added the image of the mafia boss, whose name he used to use Andrea BonafideAn acquaintance who lent him his ID to go to the hospital was arrested.

Private photo of Smith & Wesson 38 in the apartment where gangster Matteo Messina Denaro was hiding in Campobello di Mazara, Italy (Carabinieri/REUTERS)

They also found several cell phones belonging to him Messina Denarau And the man who accompanied him to the clinic on the day of his arrest, Giovanni Lupinowhere you are expected to find important clues that help reveal the many dark sides of Cosa Nostra.

In the records so far it has been found clothes s Brand shoesAnd JeweleryAnd gemstonesmany restaurant bills, condomsAnd Viagra According to the mediaplane tickets to the United Kingdom and South America, as the Public Prosecutor’s Office prefers not to specify what destinations he was traveling to yet.

In addition, in their homes, Messina Denaro had, among others, a wide range of things from epic “The Godfather” Written by Francis Ford Coppola In addition to history books, including a biography of the Russian president, Russian President Vladimir Putin.

