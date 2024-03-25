March 25, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun to step down

Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun to step down

Zera Pearson March 25, 2024 2 min read

(CNN) — In a major management change at Boeing, Company CEO Dave CalhounHe said Monday that he intends to leave the company at the end of the year. The company's president and the head of its commercial aircraft unit are also leaving.

Boeing Chairman Larry Kellner will not run for re-election as chairman of the board. The board has selected former Qualcomm CEO Steve Mollenkopf to succeed him.

The company also announced that Stan Deal, CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, will retire. Stephanie Pope, Boeing's chief operating officer since January, will replace her immediately.

Boeing has been rocked by more than five years of problems with its planes, including two fatal 737 MAX crashes in 2018 and 2019 that killed 346 people, and most recently a door seal in the side of a 737 MAX plane exploded. , leaving a large hole in the side of the plane. These problems caused the cessation of land movement several times due to security problems and accumulated losses amounting to more than 31 billion US dollars.

in This Monday letter is directed to Boeing employeesCalhoun described the Alaska Airlines incident as a “defining moment for Boeing.”

“The eyes of the world are on us,” he said when announcing his exit plans. “We will fix what is broken and get our business back on track toward recovery and stability.”

Calhoun, 66, a longtime member of Boeing's board, became chairman of the company in late 2019, when the board stripped his predecessor, Dennis Muilenburg, of that title. He was appointed CEO following Muilenburg's dismissal in December of that year, and began his role in January 2020.

See also  Lyft confirms it is shedding 13% of its workforce in anticipation of recession | world

Calhoun's term began about halfway through the term 20-month period from grounding of the 737 MAX Due to a design flaw that was determined to have caused the two fatal accidents; Just before the Covid-19 pandemic broke out around the world, causing an almost complete halt in air travel and huge losses for the airlines that Boeing relies on to buy its planes.

News in development.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

A Texas resident becomes a millionaire with a Mega Millions withdrawal

March 25, 2024 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Reopening of remittance shipments to AIS cards in US dollars in Cuba

March 25, 2024 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Western Union explains information about sending money transfers to Cuba

March 24, 2024 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

2 min read

New York Yankees alert: DJ LeMahieu was out

March 25, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
3 min read

Corinna Llores denounced that Nicolas Maduro's regime prevents her from registering as a candidate for the presidency of Venezuela on the deadline day.

March 25, 2024 Phyllis Ward
3 min read

Social Security: Beneficiaries and Social Security amounts for Wednesday, March 27 | composition

March 25, 2024 Winston Hale
2 min read

Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun to step down

March 25, 2024 Zera Pearson