Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun to step down

(CNN) — In a major management change at Boeing, Company CEO Dave CalhounHe said Monday that he intends to leave the company at the end of the year. The company's president and the head of its commercial aircraft unit are also leaving.

Boeing Chairman Larry Kellner will not run for re-election as chairman of the board. The board has selected former Qualcomm CEO Steve Mollenkopf to succeed him.

The company also announced that Stan Deal, CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, will retire. Stephanie Pope, Boeing's chief operating officer since January, will replace her immediately.

Boeing has been rocked by more than five years of problems with its planes, including two fatal 737 MAX crashes in 2018 and 2019 that killed 346 people, and most recently a door seal in the side of a 737 MAX plane exploded. , leaving a large hole in the side of the plane. These problems caused the cessation of land movement several times due to security problems and accumulated losses amounting to more than 31 billion US dollars.

in This Monday letter is directed to Boeing employeesCalhoun described the Alaska Airlines incident as a “defining moment for Boeing.”

“The eyes of the world are on us,” he said when announcing his exit plans. “We will fix what is broken and get our business back on track toward recovery and stability.”

Calhoun, 66, a longtime member of Boeing's board, became chairman of the company in late 2019, when the board stripped his predecessor, Dennis Muilenburg, of that title. He was appointed CEO following Muilenburg's dismissal in December of that year, and began his role in January 2020.

Calhoun's term began about halfway through the term 20-month period from grounding of the 737 MAX Due to a design flaw that was determined to have caused the two fatal accidents; Just before the Covid-19 pandemic broke out around the world, causing an almost complete halt in air travel and huge losses for the airlines that Boeing relies on to buy its planes.

News in development.