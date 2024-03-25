March 25, 2024

A Texas resident becomes a millionaire with a Mega Millions withdrawal

Zera Pearson March 25, 2024

I wrote in worldwide he

A Texas resident woke up a millionaire on Saturday after a drawing Huge millions Which happened yesterday.

Huge millions It is a very popular lottery in the United States. Players choose numbers, and if they match the numbers selected in the draw, they can win very attractive prizes.

The person was the winner after matching the numbers drawn on the white balls: 3, 8, 31, 35, and 44, in addition to Mega Ball Golden 16.

Huge millions It is known for its huge jackpots, often reaching hundreds of millions of dollars, making it one of the most popular lottery games in the country.

Currently, the grand prize of this drawing remains undrawn, amounting to $1 billion.

This is the sixth time in less than six years that this prize has reached this amount, after no ticket matched the six numbers drawn.

Although no one took home the grand prize, there was a lucky winner Creedmoora city near Austin, had a $1 million winning ticket by matching all five white ball numbers.

The next drawing will take place on Tuesday, March 26, and if someone wins the jackpot, it will be the fifth-largest in the history of the world. Huge millions With an estimated cash value of $525.8 million.

One of the most recent Mega Millions wins in Texaswas one of a million people in Richwood, a city about 50 miles south of Houston.

