January 16, 2022

Bob Saget's funeral brought together 'Full House' cast members including Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen

January 16, 2022

The funeral procession took place last Friday Say goodbye one last time Bob Saget. The “Full House” actor’s inner circle gathered at the Sinai Memorial Park Cemetery in Los Angeles to honor his memory.

John Stamos, Dave Collier, Candice Cameron Bure, Jodi Sweetin, Lori Loughlin, Mary-Kate and Ashley UelsIt was some celebrities associated with “Full House” – the comedy whose character Danny Tanner gave his character international fame – who were present to fire the actor.

John Stamos and Dave Collier were among those who carried the casket during the procession. Before attending the funeral, the actor who played Uncle Jesse in the series Memories of the 80s and 90s posted on his Twitter account: “Today is going to be the hardest day of my life. God grant me the serenity to accept things. I can’t change, the courage to change the things I can, and the wisdom to know the difference ” .

They were joined by John Mayer, a musician with whom Bob Saget made a great friendship. Without going further, the singer was responsible, along with Jeff Ross, for returning the deceased actor’s car to his home.

“There were a lot of tears, of course, but also a lot of laughter. It was a perfect farewell to Bob.”source said us weekly. After the funeral, there was a reception at the home of Jeff Franklin, creator of “Full House”

