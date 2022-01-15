Britney Spears explodes against her younger sister’s comments

Britney Spears once again blew up against her sister Jamie Lynn, accusing her of posting a picture of her again in order to sell several copies of her book Things I Should Have Said; In addition to denying the statements he made during his visit to the “Good Morning America” ​​program, via a message on his Twitter account.

On January 13, Britney’s younger sister attended an interview with broadcaster JuJu Chen, where she talked about the feud between her and her sister, asserting that it had nothing to do with the guardianship of the Queen of Pop, because at the time it was this. Happened, she was 17 and pregnant, so her interest was elsewhere, but she did point out that she was always on her big sister’s side and that she found a way for her to be free. What upset the singer, however, was that Jamie claimed that before submitting to her father’s tutelage, the singer’s behavior was erratic, panicked, and escalating.

“My sister said my behavior was out of control. She had never been so close to me at the time, 15 years ago, so why would they talk about her unless she wanted to sell a book on my tunnel?”

Britney commented that she watched the interview going through a 40-degree fever and a terrible headache, so she decided that whatever was said there didn’t matter to her, but that didn’t seem to be the case, because she also spoke about what her younger sister said, regarding the problem she had in 2017 when she sang Jamie Lynn at the Radio Disney Music Awards a mix of her sister’s songs and she didn’t like it. The “Zoey 101” star announced that it was fixed and forgotten with Britney.

“I know it might sound silly to most people, but I wrote a lot of my songs and my sister was a kid. He didn’t have to work for anything. The princess of pop always gave it my all!”

The “Baby One More Time” singer concluded by emphasizing that her family destroyed her dreams, that they always drowned and hurt her, so she is very upset with them.

Britney Spears concluded: “I hope your book goes well, Jamie Lynn… The lesson of all this is not to trust people or anyone, make your cats and dogs your family and take care of yourself.”

Jamie Lynn was not silent and responded on Instagram. “I hate to burst my sister’s bubble, but my book isn’t about her. It’s not my fault that Spears was born too, and some of my experiences include my sister. I’ve worked hard since before I was a teenager. I built my career even though I’m just someone’s little sister,” she wrote. What”.

A message written by Jamie Lynn on her Instagram account. ( Instagram )

He added, “There’s no side and I don’t want drama. But I’m speaking honestly to process my trauma, so I can close this chapter and move on, and I hope my sister does the same. No matter what happens, I will always love my older sister and be here for her. It’s time to end An unhealthy mess that has dominated my life for a long time.”