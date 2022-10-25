Black Friday is approaching in the US and companies are already announcing their offers

Heading into November, Americans have their money ready to spend on Black Friday. Some companies like Amazon, Walmart, and Target advertise their offers and compete to win the interest of their users.

Walmart announced that it will lower its prices every Monday in November as it did in 2020 and 2021. While Amazon will offer its cheapest deals from November 20 on the so-called Black Friday. When it comes to smart homes, Amazon is the agency with the best spots with models that adapt to citizens.

Among their most sought after items are household appliances and they have their flagship product ready for this season, the popular Eco Dot speakers. They have now arrived in their fifth generation with a built-in clock, designed with hemispheres and internal components that improve sound quality.

Brand Target reports that its warehouses are full of products. They emphasize home furnishings, clothing and children’s entertainment.

date of sale

Black Friday is scheduled for November 25th. Despite the inflation, today it is a good option to lower prices and attract more customers.

Its celebration is always held on the Friday after Thanksgiving, which is the fourth Thursday of November. This is one of the most important moments in the US calendar.

For several years, retail companies used to cut prices in the weeks leading up to the event. In 2021, Black Friday has been extended for 10 days at various establishments. Duration is based on a promotion shared with Cyber ​​Monday, the Monday following Black Friday.