Icon of The Seas, the largest cruise ship in the Royal Caribbean

company Royal Caribbean, one of the world’s leading cruise companies, presented its new star ship. Called the Icon of the Seas, it will officially see the light of day at the end of 2023, before making its debut on the seas and oceans in January 2024, and will feature a series of attractions that will make it a favorite among travelers.

Icon of the Seas has the largest water park at sea, different ways to relax with more sea views and pools, one for each day of the week. Plus more than 40 options of restaurants and bars.

The largest water park will have six different record-breaking slides, such as one called Pressure Drop, which with its 66-degree inclination makes it the first free-fall open slide, or the terrifying 14-meter bolt. Slide the highest point in the sea.

Icon of the Seas The Hideaway will have the first infinity pool suspended in the sea, surrounded by a multi-level sundeck with whirlpool tubs, with a variety of seating and a dedicated bar.

With 28 ways to stay, the deluxe rooms are also designed for every type of guest. With more options, views of the sea and space. There are new options for families of three, four, five or more, such as the Family Infinite Balcony, Surfside Family Suite – with spaces for children separated from adults – and the three-story Ultimate Family Townhouse.

The cruise ship will sail year-round for 7 nights in the eastern and western Caribbean from Miami.