WhatsApp: The instant messaging service suffers a global decline

BBC News World

October 25 2022

image source, Reuters

WhatsApp experienced a global outage on Tuesday morning.

Thousands of people have taken to social media to complain that they cannot send or receive messages on the popular Meta-owned platform.

According to Down Detector, users started reporting issues with WhatsApp before 7 am (GTM) More than 12,000 reports Send to the site in half an hour.

A spokesperson for WhatsApp’s parent company, Meta Platforms, said: “We are aware that some people are currently experiencing problems sending messages and are working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as soon as possible.”

Soon, service was restored.

Last year, WhatsApp stopped working for six hours, in a global outage that also affected Facebook, Oculus and Instagram.

Facebook reported that the problem was caused by a Configuration change.

WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging platforms in the world. It is estimated to have more than two billion active users.