October 26, 2022

WhatsApp: The instant messaging service suffers a global decline

October 26, 2022
  • BBC News World

image source, Reuters

WhatsApp experienced a global outage on Tuesday morning.

Thousands of people have taken to social media to complain that they cannot send or receive messages on the popular Meta-owned platform.

According to Down Detector, users started reporting issues with WhatsApp before 7 am (GTM) More than 12,000 reports Send to the site in half an hour.

A spokesperson for WhatsApp’s parent company, Meta Platforms, said: “We are aware that some people are currently experiencing problems sending messages and are working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as soon as possible.”

