June 12, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Billionaire George Soros hands control of empire to son: WSJ By Reuters

Winston Hale June 12, 2023 2 min read
© Reuters. A file photo of billionaire investor George Soros at the Schumpeter Award ceremony in Vienna, Austria. June 21, 2019. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

June 11 (Reuters) – Billionaire financier George Soros told The Wall Street Journal in an interview published on Sunday that he would hand over control of his vast empire to his son Alexander Soros.

Soros, 92, a hedge fund manager turned philanthropist and strong supporter of liberal causes, said he initially did not want his Open Society Foundations (OSF) to pass into the hands of one of his five children.

However, Soros said of his decision to hand over the foundation and the rest of his $25 billion empire to his 37-year-old son Alexander, known as Alex: “He earned it.”

In an interview with the newspaper, Alex said he was more “political” than his father and plans to continue donating family money to support left-wing US candidates.

“As much as I love to get money out of politics, as long as the other side does it, we have to do it,” he said.

The OSF Board of Trustees elected Alex as chair in December, and he now also directs political activities as chair of Soros’ political action committee.

The foundation allocates $1.5 billion a year to groups around the world that protect human rights and help build democracies, the newspaper said.

(Reporting by Rami Ayyub; Editing in Spanish by Carlos Serrano)

See also  The Best African Players in the NBA

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

An unprecedented mathematical discovery by a British retiree has surprised experts

June 11, 2023 Winston Hale
3 min read

There were no lifeguards when the man drowned trying to save his daughter

June 11, 2023 Winston Hale
2 min read

They accuse the Cuban couple of “perpetual fraud” over a botched remodel in Miami.

June 11, 2023 Winston Hale

You may have missed

2 min read

The Cayman Islands deported 83 irregular migrants to Cuba in 2023

June 12, 2023 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Billionaire George Soros hands control of empire to son: WSJ By Reuters

June 12, 2023 Winston Hale
2 min read

The most expensive home in Miami? The rent for this property is $350,000 per month.

June 12, 2023 Zera Pearson
3 min read

Who is Carlos Quintanilla, Carlos Adian’s boyfriend: biography and photos | Celebrities from the United States | uses

June 12, 2023 Lane Skeldon