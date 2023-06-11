An unprecedented mathematical discovery by a British retiree has surprised experts

A polygonal design that can be assembled infinitely without repeating the same shape on a larger scale (AFP).

A 64-year-old British retiree surprised the math community An unprecedented discovery That impressed them.

David Smith, who lives in East Yorkshire, said: A new geometric figureA Polygon It can ad infinitum without repeating the same pattern on a larger scale.

Until then, any two-dimensional geometric shape assembled on a flat surface formed the same large area. For example, in the case of a rhombus, the end result is a large rhombus.

However, Smith has come to break the parameters and is called thanks to his innovation 13 page “cap”Now this can be avoided.

The discovery is named after a 13-page “cap” (David Smith, Joseph Samuel Myers, Craig S. Kaplan, Chaim Goodman-Strauss/cc BY-SA 4.0)

Invention is known as a “Aperiodic Monolith”That is, A A unique shape that does not create a repetitive pattern.

In mathematical jargon it is called a “Einstein” Although it has nothing to do with the genius who invented the theory of relativity. “Einstein” comes from the German “ein stein” — which translates to “a stone” — and finding one of these has been a challenge in geometry for more than 60 years.

“I’m always playing around and experimenting with shapes,” Smith comments naively about his invention.

The announcement of this new form was made in March and since then it has gained popularity not only among experts and mathematicians. Residents of East Yorkshire have become obsessed with this milestone of the modest retiree, a former employee of a printing press, who stamped the polygon in this shape on T-shirts and baked cookies.

However, as if one form were not enough, Smith once again demonstrated his genius, and with three mathematicians assisting him, A new polygon, christened “Spectrum”.

It’s a fortune An updated version of “Hat”. Because that is its only drawback Every seven times a turn is required to prevent spawning of the same pattern.

Along with the “cap,” Smith invented the “wraith,” which avoids turning the monolith every seven times (Credit: David Smith, Joseph Samuel Myers, Craig S. Kaplan, Chaim Goodman-Strauss/cc PY-SA 4.0)

But, with “Spectrum”. No need to rotate the monolithMathematicians say.

It is “a funny and almost ridiculous story…fantastic”Craig Kaplan, a computer science professor at Canada’s University of Waterloo, commented after learning of the series of findings.

For her part, Doris Schachtneider, a mathematician at Moravian University in Pennsylvania, called both patterns “interesting.”

“Spectrum” has already been tested using powerful computer programs and two scientific papers are expected to be published soon in which the performance of this part will be demonstrated.

Along with this, an event will be organized in June in the British city of Oxford, where the event will be held, and will be attended by 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics winner and expert in the field, Roger Penrose.

(With information from AFP)

Continue reading:

Maths can help speed up our brains: 7 exercises to activate the mind

An Argentinian scientist has won the prestigious Abel Prize, considered the Nobel Prize for Mathematics

Procrastination: Why the Brain Delays Certain Actions and How to Avoid It